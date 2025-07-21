Harry Brook was the one representing the England Cricketers ahead of the India vs England fourth Test match at Lord's. England are leading 2-1 in the series and will appear in the fourth Test to seal the series in their favour. Ahead of that, when Brook was asked about the tempers flaring in the last match at Lord's between both sides, he had an interesting reply. He said 'It was good fun' and that England had a conversation to hit back at India after Jasprit Bumrah bowled an intimidating over to Zak Crawley on Day 3 of the Lord's Test. Brook also said that he received compliments and that it felt like '11vs2' when England were fielding. He also assured that they will be playing by the spirit of the game and won't overstep the line. 'Jassi Bhai to Khelenge' Mohammed Siraj Provides Update on Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep's Availability in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Harry Brook Opens Up On Tension Between India and England Players

"It was good fun" 🤣 Harry Brook reflects on the tension at Lord's between England and India 🍿 pic.twitter.com/dyf6M0CyNV — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)