Former India national cricket team legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was spotted sharing a light moment with a fan, who was a lookalike of the star Team India opener Rohit Sharma. Yuvraj Singh referred to the fan as "Sharma Ji ke bete" (Sharma Ji's son) while posing for a pic with him. Immediately after, Yuvraj Singh pointed towards the fan and jokingly said, "Tere ko dekega na itna marega na tere ke wo itna marega na wo!" (When he sees you, he will hit you a lot, he will hit you!). The fan Yuvraj Singh was talking to here was dressed in a fashion similar to how Rohit Sharma keeps himself. Rohit Sharma Buys Brand New Orange Lamborghini Urus SE, Hitman’s Upgraded SUV Sports Special ‘3015’ Number Plate (Watch Video).

Yuvraj Singh Calls Fan 'Sharma Ji Ke Bete':

Yuvraj Singh to Rohit Sharma's look like person : "Sharma ji ke bete" wo tere Ko dekega na itna marega na tere ke wo itna marega na wo"😂 pic.twitter.com/odMFrXeHGc — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 11, 2025

