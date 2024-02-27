Red Carpet Delhi will go head to head against Mumbai Champions to play the eighth game of the Indian Veterna Premier League 2024. The exciting match of the tournament between Red Carpet Delhi vs Mumbai Champions is all set to be played on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida and has a scheduled start time of 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IVPL 2024 matches will be telecasted live on Eurosport. Fans can also enjoy Red Carpet Delhi vs Mumbai Champions live streaming on the FanCode App. ‘Glad To be Back Doing What I Love’ Hardik Pandya Reacts As He Returns to Competitive Cricket Via DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Red Carpet Delhi vs Mumbai Champions

🏏 Brace yourselves! The Red Carpet Delhi and Mumbai Champions clash in Match 8 at 2 pm! Who will steal the spotlight on the cricket field? 🌟#bvci #ivpl #t20 #cricket #goat #100sportsphotos pic.twitter.com/ve4imknZLl— Indian Veteran Premier League (@ivplt20) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)