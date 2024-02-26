Telangana Tigers and VVIP Uttar Pradesh will play the sixth game of the Indian Veterna Premier League 2024. The exciting match of the tournament between Telangana Tigers vs VVIP Uttar Pradesh is all set to be played on Monday, February 26, 2024, at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida and has already started at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IVPL 2024 matches will be telecasted live on Eurosport. Fans can also enjoy Telangana Tigers vs VVIP Uttar Pradesh live streaming on the FanCode App. Hardik Pandya Returns to Competitive Cricket Action via DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 in Navi Mumbai.

Telangana Tigers vs VVIP Uttar Pradesh

Get ready for an electrifying clash! 🏏🔥 Telangan Tigers face off against VVIP Uttar Pradesh in Match 6 tomorrow at 2 PM. Who will emerge victorious? 🤔#bvci #ivpl #t20 #cricket #goat #100sports pic.twitter.com/6fE2jhCn8V — Indian Veteran Premier League (@ivplt20) February 25, 2024

