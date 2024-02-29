VVIP Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Warriors will play the next game of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. The exciting match of the tournament between VVIP Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Warriors is all set to be played on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida and has a scheduled start time of 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the IVPL games in India, but fans can enjoy VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Warriors live streaming on the FanCode App. Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle Set To Feature in Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2.

VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Warriors

Get ready for an epic clash! 🏏🔥 Team VVIP Uttar Pradesh faces off against Chhattisgarh Warriors in Match 12 on 29th Feb at 2 PM. Brace yourselves for thrilling cricket action! #bvci #ivpl #t20 #cricket #goat #100sports pic.twitter.com/j0KmebYGsY— Indian Veteran Premier League (@ivplt20) February 28, 2024

