Jaffna Kings beat Colombo Stars by two wickets to lift the Lanka Premier League 2022 title at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, December 23. Batting first, Ravi Bopara and Dinesh Chandimal scored 47 and 49 respectively to help Colombo Stars post 163/5. Chasing 164 to win, Jaffna Kings got off to a flying start with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring an 18-ball 36. A half-century by Avishka Fernando and 44 off 27 deliveries by Sadeera Samarawickrama helped them stay in the chase and despite losing wickets, they managed to win the match by two wickets and for, in the end. IPL 2023 Auction Round-up: Sam Curran Emerges As Most Expensive Player in IPL's History, Check List of Sold and Unsold Players at the Mini-Auction.

Jaffna Kings Win LPL 2022:

Three in Three : Jaffna Kings win the Lanka Premier League for the 3rd consecutive year 🇱🇰🏏 pic.twitter.com/pb88aLBU4a — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)