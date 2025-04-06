Mumbai Indians have announced the comeback of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match. The pace bowler will finally return to action, after dealing with a severe back injury suffered during the second day of the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney on January 4. The arrival of the lethal pacer into the Indian Premier League 2025 was made by MI with a specially crafted social media video, where he is termed as a lion. The video starts with Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan narrating the bowler's journey, and his comeback to their child Angad. Mumbai Indians have termed their ace bowler's comeback with a tagline "Lion is Back". IPL 2025: From Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah, Top Five Players From Mumbai Indians To Watch Out for; Check Full List.

Mumbai Indians Announce Return of Jasprit Bumrah From Injury:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)