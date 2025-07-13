Jasprit Bumrah castled Brydon Carse with a magnificent yorker on Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 13. This happened on the first ball of the 56th over, where Jasprit Bumrah speared in a scorching yorker and it missed Brydon Carse's bat and went on to crash into the leg-stump. Brydon Carse had scored a half-century in the first innings of the IND vs ENG Lord's Test, but this time, he was dismissed for just one run off four deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 2/38, going with his five-wicket haul in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj Gives Fiery Send-Off to Ben Duckett After Dismissing Him, Both Players Engage in Physical Contact During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Castles Brydon Carse

