Jasprit Bumrah to Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Fans Speculate After Star Bowler's Name Doesn't Feature in India's Updated Squad for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series Amid His Injury Concerns

Will Jasprit Bumrah miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Fans speculated so after the pacer's name did not feature in India's updated squad for the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series. Jasprit Bumrah sustained an injury to his back during the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and did not feature for the remainder of the game. He was initially added to India's squad for the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series but his name went missing from the team in the updated list that the BCCI shared after Varun Chakaravarthy was included. Jasprit Bumrah has been named in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but it remains to be seen if he gains fitness before the mega tournament. Varun Chakaravarthy Earns Maiden ODI Call-Up, Added to India's Squad for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series After Exceptional Performances in T20Is.

'Jasprit Bumrah Unlikely to Play Champions Trophy 2025'

🚨 Jasprit Bumrah Unlikely to Play Champions Trophy 2025! 🇮🇳💔 Team India faces a major setback as Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly unlikely to feature in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This comes as a huge blow, considering his match-winning abilities in high-pressure tournaments.… pic.twitter.com/utCEz2NImv — হৃদয় হরণ 💫✨ (@thundarrstorm) February 4, 2025

'Worried'

Jasprit Bumrah won't be playing in the ODI series against England, and I'm worried he could also miss the Champions Trophy.pic.twitter.com/qoc8Mic6hZ — Newsloook (@newsloook) February 4, 2025

Is Varun Chakaravarthy's Inclusion an Indication?

- Jasprit Bumrah is not in ODI series vs England . Varun Chakravarthy is added on his behalf - This is an indication that Varun Chakravarthy will be added to champions trophy squad by replacing Bumrah pic.twitter.com/FbKSMcIAd8 — Forever_ICT (@loyal_msdfan) February 4, 2025

Fan Hopeful of Bumrah Being Fit for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Bumrah has been ruled out of the ODI series against England. I knew this was going to happen. Will he be available for the Champions Trophy? I don’t think so. It would be a miracle if he joins the team for the CT. Hopefully, he will be available.🤞#Bumrah #Cricket — Prince Yadav (@PrinceeRJD) February 4, 2025

'Bumrah to Miss Champions Trophy'

Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss Champions Trophy despite being named in Indian Squad. Earlier he was named in India's squad for England Series as well but only for Last ODI. (Via Times of India) pic.twitter.com/HwiQCLrYEW — Huzaifa (@Huzaifa_Says11) January 27, 2025

Will Definitely Miss First Two Matches

Jasprit Bumrah Definitely Will Miss First 1-2 matches of Champions Trophy. He May Miss Whole Champions Trophy Mostly. pic.twitter.com/O1gCMJ4QcF — Sagar Mhatre (@MhatreGang) February 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)