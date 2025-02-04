Jasprit Bumrah to Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Fans Speculate After Star Bowler's Name Doesn't Feature in India's Updated Squad for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series Amid His Injury Concerns

As Jasprit Bumrah's name went missing from India's updated squad for the ODI series against England, fans felt this was an indication of him not being able to recover for ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India's campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy 2024-25 starts from February 20.

Jasprit Bumrah to Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Fans Speculate After Star Bowler's Name Doesn't Feature in India's Updated Squad for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series Amid His Injury Concerns
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo credit: X @BCCI)
Feb 04, 2025 11:26 PM IST

Will Jasprit Bumrah miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Fans speculated so after the pacer's name did not feature in India's updated squad for the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series. Jasprit Bumrah sustained an injury to his back during the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and did not feature for the remainder of the game. He was initially added to India's squad for the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series but his name went missing from the team in the updated list that the BCCI shared after Varun Chakaravarthy was included. Jasprit Bumrah has been named in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but it remains to be seen if he gains fitness before the mega tournament. Varun Chakaravarthy Earns Maiden ODI Call-Up, Added to India's Squad for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series After Exceptional Performances in T20Is.

'Jasprit Bumrah Unlikely to Play Champions Trophy 2025'

'Worried'

Is Varun Chakaravarthy's Inclusion an Indication?

Fan Hopeful of Bumrah Being Fit for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

'Bumrah to Miss Champions Trophy'

Will Definitely Miss First Two Matches

