Jemimah Rodrigues and Sunil Gavaskar Sing 'Kya Hua Tera Waada' on Stage, Indian Cricketer Shares Video of Their Jamming Session at BCCI Awards 2024 (Watch)

Jemimah Rodrigues was elated to have had the opportunity to have shared the stage with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar for a musical session. This happened at the BCCI Awards 2024, conducted in Hyderabad on January 24 where many of India's cricket stars, from the current generation as well as the yesteryears, were present. Rodrigues and Gavaskar performed the iconic 'Kya hua tera waada' song on stage. The Indian women's cricket team star, who also played the guitar with perfection during the performance, took to social media to share the video. "If someone had told me that one day I’d be singing with Sunil Gavaskar sir on stage I’d say no way!" she wrote. BCCI Awards 2024 Full Winners List: From Shubman Gill to Smriti Mandhana, Check Complete Winners at Indian Cricket’s ‘Naman Awards’ Ceremony.

Watch Video Here:

If someone had told me that one day I’d be singing with Sunil Gavaskar sir on stage I’d say no way! But IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED 😭🩵 PS: It was Sunil sir’s idea to sing together on stage. What a legend 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Wt5ou6w03f — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) January 24, 2024

