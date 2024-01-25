Jemimah Rodrigues and Sunil Gavaskar Sing 'Kya Hua Tera Waada' on Stage, Indian Cricketer Shares Video of Their Jamming Session at BCCI Awards 2024 (Watch)

The Indian women's cricket team star also revealed that the performance was actually Sunil Gavaskar's idea. "What a legend," she wrote while the sharing the video.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 25, 2024 08:29 AM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues was elated to have had the opportunity to have shared the stage with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar for a musical session. This happened at the BCCI Awards 2024, conducted in Hyderabad on January 24 where many of India's cricket stars, from the current generation as well as the yesteryears, were present. Rodrigues and Gavaskar performed the iconic 'Kya hua tera waada' song on stage. The Indian women's cricket team star, who also played the guitar with perfection during the performance, took to social media to share the video. "If someone had told me that one day I’d be singing with Sunil Gavaskar sir on stage I’d say no way!" she wrote.  BCCI Awards 2024 Full Winners List: From Shubman Gill to Smriti Mandhana, Check Complete Winners at Indian Cricket’s ‘Naman Awards’ Ceremony.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    BCCI BCCI Awards BCCI Awards 2024 Board of Control for Cricket in India Jemimah Rodrigues Jemimah Rodrigues singing Naman Awards Sunil Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar singing
