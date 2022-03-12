Jharkhand are set to battle Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal on Saturday, March 12. The match would start at 09:00 am IST at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This encounter is likely to be available for live telecast on Star Sports. Fans can also live stream the game on the Disney+Hotstar app with a paid subscription. BCCI website and Twitter handle, 'BCCI Domestic' would provide live updates about the match.

Hi! You can stream Ranji Trophy 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar with a paid subscription. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 16, 202230

