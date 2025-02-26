England national cricket team veteran batter Joe Root hammered his 17th ODI century against the Afghanistan national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Lahore. The right-handed batter's stunning century came while chasing a competitive target of 326 runs in Lahore. It is to be noted that Joe Root's last ODI century came in June 2019. Earlier in the match, Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran played a splendid knock of 177 runs off 146 deliveries, including 12 fours and six maximums, which helped his side to reach 325/7 in 50 overs. Ibrahim Zadran Becomes Highest Individual Run Scorer in ICC Champions Trophy, Achieves Feat by Breaking Ben Duckett’s Record During AFG vs ENG CT 2025 Match.

Another ODI Century for Joe Root

Joe Root is a phenomenal player 💯 His presence in the England batting lineup is so vital to their cause. He is an all-format gem 💎 If he stays, England stay in the tournament! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇫#AFGvENG #AFGvsENG #ENGvsAFG #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/HrSAkncYK6 — Kamran Ali (@Kam007_tweet) February 26, 2025

