Joe Root have managed to reclaim his number one position in the latest ICC Rankings for Test batters, edging past Harry Brook, after the former scored a stellar century in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's. Root played an instrumental role in England's win, scoring 104 and 40 as Ben Stokes and Co took a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Root currently has 888 points as compared to Harry Brook, who is stuck on 862 after a poor outing in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Lord's. This is Root's eighth stint at the number one Test batter in the ICC Ranking. England Docked ICC WTC 2025–27 Points for Slow Over-Rate in Lord’s Test, Slip to Third Spot in Standings.

Joe Root Reclaims Number One Spot

Star batter reclaims top spot in ICC Men's Test Rankings following a stellar performance at Lord's 👏https://t.co/W2lRQdbUMq — ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2025

