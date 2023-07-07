Jonny Bairstow's dismissal during the Ashes 2023 second Test, which sparked a lot of controversy, seems to have drawn attention worldwide with a recent video clip surfacing of Rugby players enacting it during their match. This happened during the National Rugby League (NRL) match between Canberra Raiders and St. George Illawarra Dragons, where a set of players from the former side enacted the way Alex Carey stumped Bairstow during the Lord's Test. A player, pretending to be a batter, missed the rugby ball thrown at him and walked away from his stance before another one behind him caught and threw it at a pole-like structure. Bizarre! Jonny Bairstow Controversially Run Out By Alex Carey As England Batsman Casually Walks Out Of Crease After Facing Delivery During Day 5 of Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Canberra Raiders Rugby Players Recreate Jonny Bairstow's Dismissal

One of the all time try celebrations 🏏#WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/UMb4ltdbBY — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) July 7, 2023

