Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes shared a letter written to him by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Republic Day 2022. Taking to Twitter, he revealed the letter and added, "I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people."

See His Tweet:

Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/olovZ8Pgvn — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 26, 2022

