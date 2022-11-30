Sanju Samson was once again left out of India playing XI on New Zealand tour and that has irked his fans. The fans for long have been demanding a proper run for the wicketkeeper batsman but after the 1st ODI, in which Samson scored 36 off 38 balls, he was dropped from the rain-spoiled second ODI and now in the third ODI as well. Meanwhile, #JusticeForSanjuSamson is trending on Twitter as fans react to wicketkeeper batsman's non inclusion in the playing XI.

Unbelievable

Can't believe Sanju Samson can't find a place in Indian team 😕#JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/s457OqRWZi — Roopesh Raveendra (@RoopeshKadakkal) November 30, 2022

Sad Truth!

#JusticeForSanjuSamson Woke upto this. How many of my twitter family and cricket fans resemble. pic.twitter.com/W1Glv6hv7H — 🇮🇳Believer In Equity (AAshish Agarwal)🔆⚡️ (@Confident_AA) November 30, 2022

Deserving

Bad and Sad!

3rd ODI in Christchurch, feeling bad to see Sanju Samson isn't there in the playing 11. Don't know what is happening here. 🙁#SanjuSamson #JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/YbbAQ1OuNf — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) November 30, 2022

Unlucky to Miss Out

Respect Sanju

He always avoided by bcci but he didn't say anything about them . but this time it is too much. You are respectable Sanju . Shame on you BCCi #justiceforSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/0CTTDyoepr — Chetan Choudhary 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ChetanC75495924) November 22, 2022

