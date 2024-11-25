Star batters Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane from New Zealand and India went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Kane Williamson was up for sale for the price of INR 2 crore and did not find any takers as his performance has not been up to the mark in the last few months. Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane came in with base prices of INR 75 lakh and INR 1.5 crore, respectively. This showed how tough the conditions are now for the players to find takers in the IPL auction. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Washington Sundar Goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 3.2 Crore; Shardul Thakur Goes Unsold.

Kane Williamson Remains Unsold at IPL 2025 Auction

Ajinkya Rahane Finds No Takers

Prithvi Saw in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)