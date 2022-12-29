Kane Williamson's double hundred was the highlight of Day 4 of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test in Karachi with the hosts finishing proceedings at 77/2 on Thursday, December 29. The former New Zealand captain crossed the landmark for the fifth time and surpassed Brendon McCullum to have the highest number of double centuries for New Zealand in Test cricket. He helped New Zealand finish their first innings at 612/9 and Pakistan were hit with the dismissals of Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood. They now trail by 97 runs with this Test seemingly heading towards a dull draw. Imam-Ul-Haq, Abrar Ahmed's Dropped Catch Reminds Fans of Saeed Ajmal-Shoaib Malik’s Iconic Drop, Comedy of Errors Occurs During PAK vs NZ 1st Test (Watch Video).

PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 Stumps:

