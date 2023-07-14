Karim Janat stole the show with a sensational hat-trick in the last over of the match, but his effort went in vain as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by just two wickets in the 1st T20I of the series on July 14. The right-arm medium pace bowler dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed off consecutive deliveries in the last over of the match to help Afghanistan keep hopes of a win. But Shoriful Islam ended up hitting a boundary off the last ball to help the home side get the win and the series lead.

Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan by Two Wickets

HAT TRICK for Karim Janat! WoW Karim Janat struck trice as he removed Mehidy Miraz, Taskin Ahmed & Shoriful Islam one after the other to give to complete his hat-trick, but @BCBtigers cross the winning line to win the 1st game by 2 wickets. 👏#AfghanAtalan | #BANVAFG | #XBull pic.twitter.com/lQ7tMLdGOF — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 14, 2023

