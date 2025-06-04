Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 03. This is the first IPL title RCB has won in 18 years and this is the first IPL title for Virat Kohli too. RCB planned a celebration in Bengaluru and as they arrive at the airport, Virat Kohli and the other RCB players and support staff were received by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Mr DK Shivakumar shared a post on social media with his pictures with the RCB cricketers and the caption 'Truly an honour to welcome you all to Bengaluru'. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Congratulates RCB, Confirms Participation in Felicitation Ceremony at Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's Post

Welcome Home Boys♥️🏆 18 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಕನಸನ್ನು 18ನೇ ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಆವೃತ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನನಸು ಮಾಡಿ, ನಮ್ಮ ಹುಡುಗ್ರು ತವರಿನ ಅಂಗಳಕ್ಕೆ ವಾಪಸ್ಸಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಶುಭ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ, ಇತಿಹಾಸ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಿದ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಮಣ್ಣಿನಿಂದ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ, ಭವ್ಯ ಸ್ವಾಗತ! Truly an honour to welcome you all to #NammaBengaluru!… pic.twitter.com/u3mnRjKp2O — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 4, 2025

