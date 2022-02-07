During the 1st match between India and West Indies, Rohit Sharma slammed a humongous six and his Mumbai Indians teammate Keiron Pollard could not stop reacting. The on-ground cameras did their job and captured Pollard's reaction. The fans also shared the moment on social media.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)