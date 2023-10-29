Sachin Tendulkar expressed his condolences for the victims of the blast that rocked Kerala on October 29. The explosion at a convention centre at Kalamassery during a Christian prayer meeting. One woman was reported to have died in this blast with several others being injured. Tendulkar took to Twitter, now rebranded as, 'X' and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the blasts in Kerala. Condolences to the affected families, and praying for the recovery of those injured." Kerala Convention Centre Blast: IED in Tiffin Box Used for Explosion, Terror Act Suspected After Multiple Bomb Blasts Rock Christian Prayer Meeting in Kalamassery.

Sachin Tendulkar Expresses Condolences for Kerala Blast Victims

Deeply saddened by the blasts in Kerala. Condolences to the affected families, and praying for the recovery of those injured. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)