England have been in dominant form in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup and former player Kevin Pietersen has picked them to win the title undisputedly. He also added that only two teams--Pakistan and Afghanistan--both of whom have good spin bowlers--can beat England, that too if the game is played on a used wicket in Sharjah.

See his tweet here:

Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England in this T20 World Cup. BUT and it’s a BIG BUT, the game would have to be played on a used wicket in Sharjah. Anywhere else, just hand England the trophy like Chelsea should be handed the EPL trophy RIGHT NOW! 🏆🏆 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 2, 2021

