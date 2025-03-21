Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans triggered a flurry of reactions on social media after they used Rohit Sharma's voice from his press conference while displaying the PSL 2025 trophy. The Multan Sultans' mascot Saeen, in a video shared by the PSL franchise, was seen with the PSL trophy where he made hand gestures at the silverware while Rohit Sharma's voice played in the background where the Indian captain said, "Isme koi kami nahi hai. Kitna woh lagta hai ye jeetne ke liye," (There's nothing less in this. You ask me how much it takes to win this), he said. Fans have come up with mixed reactions to the video. ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai…’ Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Remark During Post-Match Press Conference Leaves Everyone in Splits After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph (Watch Video).

Multan Sultans Use Rohit Sharma's Voice in PSL Trophy Video

Here's the Original Video of Rohit Sharma

𝙍𝙤𝙝𝙞𝙩 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙖 𝙗𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙍𝙤𝙝𝙞𝙩 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙖! 😂🔥 From a swashbuckling knock to a fun press conference, the whole of India loved every bit of it! ❤️🇮🇳#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar #INDvNZ #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/MozFkTAkx6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 10, 2025

'Beautiful Act'

A beautiful act by multan sultan — 𝗦𝗲𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗱 (@SehrishJaved_) March 21, 2025

'Shameful Act'

Gonna report this. This is a shameful act. — Rathin Dutta 𝕏 (@IamRathinDutta) March 20, 2025

'Don't Know What's Wrong In This'

I don't know what's wrong in this. They're not mocking Rohit. This is just some good humour. They're just showing how difficult it is to win the trophy as they've lost consecutive finals in last few seasons. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Harmohan Singh Johal (@Harmohan21) March 21, 2025

'Highly Inappropriate'

It is highly inappropriate for these individuals to utilize the voice of the Indian captain in the dubbing. This behavior is unacceptable, and we urge for the immediate removal of this video. @BCCI, we request your intervention. — enam bhatkar🇮🇳 (@enambhatkar) March 21, 2025

'Cheap Joke'

