With just a few days remaining for the Indian Premier League 2025, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are ready to showcase the second-ever Knights Unplugged event, which allows fans to get close and personal with fans. The Knight Unplugged 2.0 event will be held on March 19 in Kolkata at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan and start at 6 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no live TV telecast will be available for the KKR fan event due to the lack of a partner. However, fans will be able to get streaming viewing options of the Knights Unplugged 2.0 event on KKR's official YouTube, Facebook, and 'X' or Twitter handles. Fact Check: Will KKR Have Away Jersey for IPL 2025? Are Kolkata Knight Riders Bringing Back Black and Gold Kit?.

KKR Unplugged 2.0 Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

