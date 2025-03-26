Star wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul hilariously imitated Delhi Capitals' (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen's batting stance and even mimicked his accent during a team-bonding event earlier this week. Delhi Capitals shared a video from a team dinner on their social handle, capturing several fun-filled and memorable moments from the night with the entire squad. The event features players doing playful activities. KL Rahul took the spotlight when he jokingly imitated former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Rahul also mimicked his accent. The video has now gone viral on social media. Vipraj Nigam Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals' 20-Year-Old Leg Spinner in IPL 2025.

KL Rahul Imitated Kevin Pietersen’s Batting Stance

From ramp walks to inspirational speeches 🤩 Our first team dinner had everything 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/1OeliUtsXO — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)