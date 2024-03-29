Delhi Police made use of a wholesome moment between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match on March 29. The showdown saw one of the most memorable moments of the tournament when Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli hugged each other and chatted. The Delhi Police used the wholesome moment of Kohli and Gambhir hugging to promote dialling the helpline number 112 in case of a conflict. "Koi Jhagda Virat Ya Gambhir Nahi," a part of their post read. (No conflict is too big or serious). KKR beat RCB by Seven Wickets in IPL 2024.

Delhi Police Makes Use of Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir's Friendly Moment

