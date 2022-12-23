Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Vaibhav Arora for Rs 60 lakh at the IPL 2023 Auctions. The young pacer had earlier been part of the KKR squad and had played for Punjab Kings last season. He became KKR's second signing of this auction.

