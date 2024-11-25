KKR secured the deal for the young Indian cricket player but this time during the accelerated round of the IPL 2025 auction. Anukul Roy can be a smart choice as the youngster proved to be beneficial during the under-19 matches for India. Knight Riders secured the deal for the youngster just above the base price for INR 40 lakh. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: LSG Sign Matthew Breetze for INR 75 Lakh, Murugan Ashwin Unsold.

Anukul Roy team in IPL 2025

Anukul Roy is a Knight Rider 🔥



He's SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 40 Lakh 🙌#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

