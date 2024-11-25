Manish Pandey will once again don the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey in the coming IPL season. KKR came in to secure the deal for the Indian batter at his base price of INR 75 lakh. This is once again a great addition to their squad, but with a lot of players present, it will be interesting to see how much play time Manish Pandey will receive under the defending champions. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Tim David Goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 3 Crore.

Manish Pandey in IPL 2025

