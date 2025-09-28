Kuldeep Yadav produced yet another stellar performance with the ball, taking three wickets in one over during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Indian spinner has by far been among the best bowlers in the Asia Cup 2025 and he showed just why, sparking a dramatic collapse for the Pakistan National Cricket Team. This happened in the 17th over of the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Salman Ali Agha with the first ball, with the Pakistan captain attempting a big shot. He then trapped Shaheen Afridi LBW (leg before wicket) for a duck off the fourth ball and accounted for Faheem Ashraf, once again for a duck off the last delivery. Kuldeep Yadav finished with figures of 4/30. Jasprit Bumrah Performs 'Plane Downing' Celebration After Dismissing Haris Rauf During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Kuldeep Yadav Dismisses Salman Ali Agha

Samson's diving catch sends the Pakistan captain packing 👏 Watch the Asia Cup Final LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/PbZ2tDya46 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav Traps Shaheen Afridi LBW

WICKET!! 🚨 Kuldeep Yadav to Shaheen Afridi – LBW! 🙌 6 wickets for just 21 runs… India making a proper mockery of Pakistan! 💀#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2025 #Pakistan #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/WyWlEqb8qV — Asia Voice 🎤 (@Asianewss) September 28, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav Accounts for Faheem Ashraf for a Duck

Once a mystery, always a mystery ✨ Kuldeep Yadav gets Faheem Ashraf on a duck 🦆 Watch the Asia Cup Final LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/wvfHGRL1RW — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2025

