Kuwait are currently taking on Singapore in their Group B match at ACC Men's Premier Cup. The game, which is taking place at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, has already started at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Having won the toss, Kuwait opted to bowl first. Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. Hence this match is not getting telecasted on TV. Fans can however watch the live streaming of this game on FanCode and ACC's official YouTube channel.

Kuwait vs Singapore Live on ACC's YouTube Channel

