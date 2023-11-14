Kuldeep Yadav shared an epic reaction to a fan who shared a screenshot of a delivery man who had the same name as that of the Indian bowler. The user 'Harsh_humour' took to 'X', formerly Twitter, to share a screenshot of an order he had made on the popular food delivery app Swiggy. And coincidentally, he found out that the delivery man too was named 'Kuldeep Yadav'. He then took to the social media platform and shared a screenshot of the same and the Indian chinaman bowler, who has been in good form in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, reacted writing, "kya order kia tha bhai??"Fans then reacted to Kuldeep's tweet with many claiming that the user had ordered the World Cup! India face New Zealand in the semifinal on November 15. ‘So Go Ahead, Knock It Out of the Park but…’ Abhinav Bindra Pens Note for Indian Cricket Team Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal.

Kuldeep Yadav's Response

kya order kia tha bhai..?? 😂😂 https://t.co/My9oGqjJwH — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 14, 2023

'Kiwi Fruit Punch'

Kiwi Fruit Punch 🥝❤️🧿 https://t.co/bBvnSB1H3J — Mihir Pandya (@IamMihirPandya) November 14, 2023

'Five Wickets'

'Ye Kiya Tha Bhaiya'

Fifer in Semis

'One World Cup Trophy'

One world cup trophy jaldi se deliver kardo @imkuldeep18 bhai. 🙌🙌 https://t.co/geelcBiP6B — Karan (@blaugrana_Karan) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)