Fast action cricket is back with Legend 90 League 2025 starting with Chhattisgarh Warriors taking on Delhi Royals on February 6. The Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Delhi Royals 90-Ball Cricket match will be held at Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for Legend 90 League in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports TV channels. FanCode will showcase live online streaming viewing options of the Legend 90 League 2025 matches on their app and website. Legend 90 League Format and Rules: Know All About 90-Ball Cricket Tournament Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Legend 90 League Live

Your favourite cricket icons are 🔙 in action! 🤩 9️⃣0️⃣ balls per match, 7️⃣ teams, pure nostalgia - #Legend90 is coming 🔜. 🏏 ⏳: Starts Feb 6 | 📺: LIVE on the #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/m5EknnQa29 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 1, 2025

