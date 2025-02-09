Gujarat Samp army will take on Dubai Giants in the next encounter at the Legend 90 League 2025 on Sunday. The exciting clash will be held at the Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday. The 90-ball cricket match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the Legend 90 League in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports TV channels. FanCode will showcase live online streaming options of the Legend 90 League 2025 matches on their app and website. Legend 90 League Format and Rules: Know All About 90-Ball Cricket Tournament Ahead of 2025 Edition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEGEND 90 (@_legends90)

