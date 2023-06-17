Stuart Broad was on fire in the first session of Day 2 of the England vs Australia 1st Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston on June 17. The veteran fast bowler dismissed David Warner first before having Marnus Labuschagne edge first ball behind to the wicketkeeper. First Warner fell after he attempted a drive but the ball took the edge and crashed into the stumps. England declared their first innings effort on Day 1 with 393/8 on the board. Freak Dismissal! Nathan Lyon Accounts for Harry Brook in Bizarre Manner During Ashes 2023 First Test (Watch Video).

Stuart Broad Dismisses David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne Off Consecutive Balls

Back-to-back deliveries to dismiss the dangerous Warner and Labuschagne 🤩 Stuart Broad has given England the perfect start on Day 2️⃣#SonySportsNetwork #TheAshes #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever #StuartBroad pic.twitter.com/HWEq9ZQHSD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 17, 2023

