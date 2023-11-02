Virat Kohli was left heartbroken and disappointed in the dressing room after he missed out on a well deserved century during India vs Sri Lanka ICC CWC 2023 match. Dilshan Madushanka's brilliant slower ball deceived Kohli, who handed an easy catch to Pathum Nissanka. Kohli was on closing in to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries but fell short by 12 runs as he got out on 88 runs off 94 balls. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Dilshan Madushanka Dismiss Star Indian Batsman During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match

Virat Kohli's Disappointed Reaction After Missing Out On A Well-Deserved Century

Virat Kohli's reactions in the dressing room - He looks very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/4l8ZbdSwSx — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 2, 2023

