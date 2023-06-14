The Lanka Premier League 2023 will have its first-ever auction on June 14. The IPL-styled player auction will be happening in Colombo and it will start at 2:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this event will not be available in India. But fans can watch live streaming of this auction for free on the Sri Lanka Cricket Official YouTube channel and LPL Facebook page. LPL 2023 Auction: Teams, Pre-Selected Players, Venue and All You Need to Know Ahead of Lanka Premier League Players Bidding Event.

LPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming

🚨🚨Attention all cricket fans!🚨🚨📅Mark your calendars for June 14th as the much-awaited Lanka Premier League 2023 player auction is finally here!🎉 🏏 Get ready to witness the nail-biting action unfold as the top cricketing talents go under the hammer.🔨 👀 Join us on SLC… pic.twitter.com/1o7cU8eBWS — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 13, 2023

