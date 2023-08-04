Galle Titans will be in action against Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League T20 2023 on Friday, August 4. The match will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele and it will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament and the live telecast of this will be available on the Star Sports 3 channel. Fans can watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. Snake Stops Play in Lanka Premier League 2023 After it Enters Ground During Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Match at R Premadasa Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans

Be ready for some explosive showdowns at #LPL2023! Will #BLoveKandy & #JaffnaKings rise like phoenixes from the ashes and turn the tables? 🥵 Tune-in to #BLKvDA & #GTvJK at #LPLonStar Today | 3 PM onwards | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/K8NlZZ5jUq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 4, 2023

