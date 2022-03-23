Lucknow Super Giants have roped in Australia pacer Andrew Tye for the IPL 2022 season. The speedster comes in as a replacement for Mark Wood, who is out after picking up an injury. Tye has previously played for Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the competition.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)