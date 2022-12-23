Amit Mishra, veteran leg spinner, gets sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 50 lakhs. The leg spinner went unsold in the last auction but this time he will provide his services to the Lucknow Super Giants providing them necessary wrist spin cover.

Amit Mishra Gets Signed For LSG

Spinner Amit Mishra is next and he is SOLD to LSG for INR 50 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

