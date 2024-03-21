Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has explained the importance of MS Dhoni in the Chennai Super Kings. He believes that CSK will be 20% less effective in the absence of MSD as the captain of the side. Dhoni handed over the team's captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024. Michael Vaughan Believes 2024 Could Be the Year for Royal Challengers Bangalore 'Double Celebration'

Michael Vaughan Explain's MS Dhoni's Importance in Chennai Super Kings

No MS Dhoni as captain for the @ChennaiIPL !!!! Makes them around 20% worse off .. #IPL24 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 21, 2024

