The ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 on January 24, witness hosts Malaysia clash against Nepal in a fourth-place-playoffs clash. The Malaysia U19 Women vs Nepal U19 Women match will be played at JCA Oval - Dato Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy, starting at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the Malaysia Women U19 vs Nepal Women U19 match live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. West Indies Crush Malaysia To Secure Super Six Spot in ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Live

Each 4th place finisher looking to cap off their #U19WorldCup with a win 🏏 Find out how you can watch the day's action here 📺 https://t.co/L2wtDy3GZm pic.twitter.com/1a56GromVT — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2025

