Star New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill, who scored a double century in the Cricket World Cup 2015 and also is a two-time World-Cup finalist, announced his International retirement as he will not play for the New Zealand national cricket team hence forth. Guptill has not featured for the Blackcaps since 2022 and has been playing in several T20 and T10 leagues as freelancer. Now he has made a formal announcement of International retirement. Nathan Smith Takes Full Stretched Diving Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Eshan Malinga Off Will O'Rourke’s Bowling During NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Martin Guptill Retires

🚨📰| Martin Guptill has announced retirement from international cricket. pic.twitter.com/OVVnPCxceh — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) January 8, 2025

