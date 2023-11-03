Matt Henry has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with a torn right hamstring in another injury blow for New Zealand. The right-arm fast bowler has been a crucial cog in the wheel for the Black Caps but appeared to be in discomfort while bowling in the Kiwis' defeat to South Africa. He was subsequently taken for scans and now, it has come to light that he would not be competing anymore in CWC 2023. Kyle Jamieson, who was earlier called in as Henry's cover, has been officially named his replacement in the New Zealand squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Matt Henry Ruled out of CWC 2023, Kyle Jamieson Named Replacement

Matt Henry has been ruled out of the @cricketworldcup with a torn right hamstring and has been replaced in the squad by Kyle Jamieson. An MRI scan confirmed he has a grade two lower tear which will require at least 2 to 4 weeks to recover from. #CWC23 https://t.co/HXmethEthZ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 3, 2023

