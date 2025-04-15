The Melbourne Invitational T10 hosted by Cricket Victoria is currently ongoing and in the next match of the competition, Melbourne Renegades academy will take on Sydney Sixers academy. The Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Sydney Sixers Academy Melbourne Invitational T10 match will be hosted at the Junction Oval, Melbourne and has a start time of 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Although the live telecast viewing option of the Melbourne Invitational T10 2025 is not available in India, fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Sydney Sixers Academy match will be available on FanCode mobile app and website in exchange of a subscription pass. ICC Forms Task Force for Displaced Afghanistan National Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers.

Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Sydney Sixers Academy Melbourne T10 2025 Live Streaming

It’s another triple header at CitiPower Centre today to determine who makes the finals for the Melbourne T10 Invitational 🏏 Stay up to date with the action on @FanCode in India or @kayosports in Australia! pic.twitter.com/KqDEhyL6QB — Cricket Victoria (@cricketvictoria) April 14, 2025

