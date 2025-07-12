West Indies power hitters Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard, with their destructive batting, guided the MI New York to a convincing seven-wicket win over Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket 2025 Challenger. Chasing a target of 166/5 set by TSK, MINY achieved perfection, completing the deal in 19 overs to book a slot in the MLC 2025 final match against Washington Freedom. Captain Nicholas Pooran was not out till the end of the chase, scoring 52 off just 36 balls. Veteran Kieron Pollard was even more destructive, scoring 47 off just 22 balls, at a strike rate of 213.64. The two batters stood firm, not out, comfortably guiding the team to the MLC 2025 final. What is Dukes Balls Controversy? How Is It Different from Kookaburra and SG Balls?.

MI New York Reach MLC 2025 Final

