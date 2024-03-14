Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has returned to India after undergoing a successful Achilles tendon surgery. Shami posted on his official 'X' handle regarding his return and has been out of competitive cricket after the ODI World Cup 2023. Shami is ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2024. The ace Indian pacer is expected to make a return to the Indian side during the India vs Bangladesh Test series in September this year. Mohammed Shami Provides Update On Recovery Progress After Achilles Surgery, Shares Picture From Hospital Bed (See Post)

Mohammed Shami Announces Return To India Post Achilles Surgery

“Grateful to be back in India after surgery. Feeling stronger and ready to embrace this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support and love! 🇮🇳💪 #RoadToRecovery #Gratitude #India” #mdshami #mdshami11 #shami pic.twitter.com/jvON4vEuU7 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) March 14, 2024

