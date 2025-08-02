DSP Siraj memes went viral on social media after Mohammed Siraj picked up a sensational five-wicket haul during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval on Friday, August 1. The India National Cricket Team pacer, who has featured in all five Tests and has been among the standout performers, wrecked England's batting order by dismissing stand-in captain Ollie Pope (22), Joe Root (29), Harry Brook (53) and Jacob Bethell (6), finishing with figures of 4/86. Prasidh Krishna too picked up four wickets as India restricted England to just 247 in their first innings. Many fans, through the memes, highlighted how Mohammed Siraj steps up as the leader of the pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. For the unversed, fans have often used the nickname of DSP Siraj for Mohammed Siraj after he was appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Telangana Police Force. Take a look at some memes below. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Mohammed Siraj Completes 200 Wickets in International Cricket.

'Challan Toh Katega'

'DSP Siraj Without Bumrah'

Another One

'DSP Siraj and Prasidh Krishna Be Like'

Today DSP Siraj and Prasidh Krishna be like : #INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/ToxIrhOHO5 — CricketQuickBuzz (@CricketQuickBuz) August 1, 2025

Apt!

Hilarious

DSP Mohammad Siraj with england batsmen in the absence of bumrah 🔥#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/87EC2blD8e — Ankit (@revengeseeker07) August 1, 2025

'DSP Siraj Banned Bazball'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)