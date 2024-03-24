Gujarat Titans put up a respectable 169 target against Mumbai Indians in their opening match in the IPL 2024 season. Looking at the pitch condition of Mumbai Indians’ strong batting line-up, the home side decided to use the experienced Mohit Sharma as an impact player. Playing in his 101st IPL match, former Chennai Super Kings Pacer Mohit Sharma has 119 wickets and has put up match-winning performances for his side before. He replaced batter Sai Sudharsan on the field. Shah Rukh Khan Caught Smoking in Stands During KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match at Eden Gardens, Video Goes Viral.

Mohit Sharma Named Gujarat Titans Impact Player

